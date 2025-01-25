Moldovan president hopes 2025 will bring a just peace

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has expressed the hope that 2025 will bring a just peace to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Sandu at a press conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu assured Zelenskyy that Moldova supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Quote: "I hope that 2025 will bring the peace we all strive for – not only peace for Ukrainians, but also for the entire region and continent, a peace that is just and lasting and backed by strong security guarantees for Ukraine."

Details: Sandu also stressed that Russia is escalating its hybrid attacks and trying to destabilise the situation in Moldova by attempting to orchestrate an energy crisis and social and economic chaos.

Quote: "Russia is trying to create tension on both banks of the Dniester River and install a pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău. Their ultimate goal is to consolidate their military presence – the troops illegally deployed in Transnistria – and use Moldova against Ukraine."

Sandu added that her country is "fighting back" and defending democracy.

Background:

On 25 January, Sandu arrived in Kyiv at Zelenskyy’s invitation.

After talks in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Sandu issued a joint statement reaffirming their readiness to meet Transnistria's energy needs.

