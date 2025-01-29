UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the strikes by the Ukrainian defence forces on the oil depot of the Russian Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast on 8 and 14 January.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 15 January

Details: The British analysts say that the attack on 8 January caused large-scale fires at a fuel and lubricants depot, which reportedly took several days to contain.

On the night of 13-14 January, the oil depot was again struck, causing another fire and additional damage to the facility's infrastructure.

An analysis of images from 21 January 2025 shows that four fuel tanks were destroyed and another ten were damaged.

Quote: "The repeated strikes indicate an increased Ukrainian ability to target Russian infrastructure."



