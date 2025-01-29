Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday, 29 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said he and the Danish prime minister had discussed "the importance of unity and solidarity in Europe in addressing global security challenges and threats to every European".

The leaders also talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Northern Europe, as well as "joint efforts to bring closer a just and lasting peace".

Zelenskyy’s conversation with Denmark’s prime minister comes amid tensions over the status of Greenland – an autonomous region of this Nordic country which US President Donald Trump has expressed an interest in controlling.

Background:

The Financial Times has reported that the Danish government has proposed a joint EU and NATO strategy in response to Trump’s claims regarding Greenland, advising them to refrain from reacting to his statements.

Denmark has also decided to allocate additional resources to bolster the defence of the Arctic region.

