All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Slovak PM trades sovereignty for Russian gas

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 29 January 2025, 00:15
Zelenskyy: Slovak PM trades sovereignty for Russian gas
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of paying for Russian gas not only with money but also with his country’s independence and sovereignty by choosing Moscow over Western partners.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "For the information of the current Prime Minister of Slovakia: a few days ago, President Trump made a strong decision that can significantly increase the export of American LNG, particularly to Europe. This is exactly what is needed for security and stability – more energy resources from partners for Europe. 

Advertisement:

American LNG must be paid for with money, but Russian gas comes at a cost not only of money but also of independence and sovereignty. Many in Europe have already gone through this and chosen to preserve their independence and sovereignty."  

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that many European countries had given up Russian gas to maintain their sovereignty. However, Robert Fico has chosen a different path by aligning with Moscow instead of the US and other partners who offer gas on commercial terms.

Quote: "But not Mr Fico. He chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can supply his country with gas on commercial terms. This is his mistake. Everyone in Europe must think long-term and foster relationships that strengthen our nations."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia during an ongoing discussion about the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.
  • Fico’s comments are the latest in his increasingly harsh rhetoric against Ukraine following Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas at the start of 2025.
  • Fico also expressed anger over Zelenskyy’s support for mass anti-government protests in Slovakia earlier this month.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyygasRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: