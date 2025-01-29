Zelenskyy: Slovak PM trades sovereignty for Russian gas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of paying for Russian gas not only with money but also with his country’s independence and sovereignty by choosing Moscow over Western partners.

Quote: "For the information of the current Prime Minister of Slovakia: a few days ago, President Trump made a strong decision that can significantly increase the export of American LNG, particularly to Europe. This is exactly what is needed for security and stability – more energy resources from partners for Europe.

American LNG must be paid for with money, but Russian gas comes at a cost not only of money but also of independence and sovereignty. Many in Europe have already gone through this and chosen to preserve their independence and sovereignty."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that many European countries had given up Russian gas to maintain their sovereignty. However, Robert Fico has chosen a different path by aligning with Moscow instead of the US and other partners who offer gas on commercial terms.

Quote: "But not Mr Fico. He chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can supply his country with gas on commercial terms. This is his mistake. Everyone in Europe must think long-term and foster relationships that strengthen our nations."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" of Slovakia during an ongoing discussion about the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Fico’s comments are the latest in his increasingly harsh rhetoric against Ukraine following Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas at the start of 2025.

Fico also expressed anger over Zelenskyy’s support for mass anti-government protests in Slovakia earlier this month.

