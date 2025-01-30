Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on remarks made by Călin Georgescu, a far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician, and stressed that they are a manifestation of extreme disrespect for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, in a statement

Details: Tykhyi emphasised that Georgescu’s remarks, which questioned Ukraine's territorial integrity, were a clear display of extreme disrespect towards the country and its people. In his controversial statement, Georgescu referred to Ukraine as a fictitious state and suggested that its division among neighbouring countries was inevitable.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers such remarks to be utterly unacceptable. The ministry condemned "revisionist rhetoric or actions that encroach on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, contradict international norms, the UN Charter and basic democratic values".

"Against the backdrop of such remarks, Călin Georgescu's attempts to position himself as an 'independent' politician look preposterous: the points he makes are completely identical to those of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on his masters in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Tykhyi pointed out that despite Georgescu's remarks, Ukraine firmly believes it is in the Romanian government's best interest, as well as in the interest of the Romanian people, to work towards a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, fostering development between the two countries in peace, security and prosperity.

"We remind you that such a development does not align with the goals of the Kremlin and its puppets," the Foreign Ministry stated.

At the same time, Tykhyi added that Ukraine values the fact that Romania and its people have been firmly supporting Ukraine since the onset of Moscow's full-scale war.

Background:

Earlier, Georgescu had stated that if he were to win, he would impose a ban on the continued export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and halt further military aid to Ukraine.

Georgescu remains the leading candidate in the upcoming repeat presidential election set for May.

