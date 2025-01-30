All Sections
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 January 2025, 09:29
Călin Georgescu. Stock photo: Facebook

Călin Georgescu, a far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician, has called Ukraine a fictitious state and said that its division between neighbouring states is inevitable.

Source: Georgescu in a discussion with journalist Ion Cristoiu, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Georgescu: "The world is changing. Borders will change. Moreover, if the borders change, where will we be? We have Northern Bukovyna, which is of interest. We have Bugeac, we have Northern Maramureş, right? From the former... what was it called... Transcarpathia! There are also Hungarians... Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Malorussia…" said Georgescu.

Details: He said that the division of Ukraine is ‘inevitable’.

"One hundred per cent, it will happen. Well, they have no other way! The path to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictitious state. It is the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic," Georgescu said.

For reference: Northern Bukovyna is part of the Bukovyna region and is now located in Ukraine’s Chernivtsi Oblast in the west of the country. Budzhak (Bugeac in Romanian) is a historical region in Ukraine’s south between the mouths of the Danube, Dnister and the Black Sea, and is now part of Odesa Oblast. Northern Maramureş is a geographic-historical region comprising roughly the eastern half of Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine’s west, near the border with Romania.

Background:

  • Earlier, Georgescu said that if he won, he would ban the continued export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and further military aid to Ukraine.
  • Georgescu remains the most popular candidate ahead of the repeat presidential election in May.

