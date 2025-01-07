Russian attack on bus in Kherson: number of injured rises to 8

The number of people who sustained injuries in a Russian drone attack on a bus in the city of Kherson on 6 January has risen to eight.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: It is noted that a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a blast injury, a concussion and a leg injury.

After receiving medical care, the man was released for outpatient treatment.

"In total, one person was killed and eight were wounded in this enemy attack," Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Background: On 6 January, Russian troops attacked a bus with passengers inside in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone. At the time, one person was reported killed and six wounded.

