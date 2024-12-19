Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump "any time"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready to meet with or talk to US President-elect Donald Trump "at any time".

Source: Vladimir Putin during a press conference on 19 December

Quote from Putin: "What can I suggest to the newly elected president Trump when we meet? Well, first of all, I don’t know when we will meet, because he hasn’t said anything about it. I haven’t actually talked to him in over four years. And… I’m ready for anything, of course, at any time. And I’ll be ready for a meeting, if he wants one."

Details: Putin also said he was certain that he and Trump "will have things to talk about" if their meeting takes place.

