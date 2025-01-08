All Sections
US leadership in support for Ukraine is critical – US Defense Secretary

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 8 January 2025, 23:50
US leadership in support for Ukraine is critical – US Defense Secretary
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that US leadership is key in military support for Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion for almost three years.

Source: Austin in an interview with AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin said that US leadership in relation to Ukraine is "critical", as the US led the way in terms of the amount of military aid provided and the speed at which it was delivered to Kyiv.

Quote: "It's real important for the entire coalition to continue to provide military aid. Now, the US has led this effort, and hopefully... will continue to do so, because it's not over."

Details: Austin is planning to meet with the countries leading the capability coalitions in the Ramstein format to outline plans to support Ukraine until 2027.

Background: 

  • The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, was established in 2022 to coordinate US military support for Ukraine. The initiative brings together more than 50 countries, the vast majority of which are NATO members.
  • On 9 January, Washington reportedly plans to announce the allocation of US$500 million worth of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.
  • Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has suggested that the 9 January meeting could be the last one in the Ramstein format.

