All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US to announce US$500m military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 8 January 2025, 21:13
US to announce US$500m military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
Stock photo: Getty Images

Washington plans to announce US$500 million worth of weapons and ammunition for Kyiv on 9 January during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Source: European Pravda, citing a Voice of America journalist and Associated Press (AP), which spoke to informed sources

Details: AP reported that the aid will involve transferring weapons from existing US stockpiles rather than producing new arms.

Advertisement:

A source familiar with the situation stated that the US intends to deliver this batch of weapons to Ukraine by the end of January.

The Voice of America journalist noted that this will be the final aid package from the administration of current US President Joe Biden.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • It had been informally reported earlier that the Biden administration plans to announce its last military aid package for Ukraine on this day.
  • Additionally, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with leaders of the "capability coalitions" as part of the Ramstein format. The meeting will outline plans for supporting Ukraine until 2027.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
USA
Trump's special envoy wants to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration
Sovereignty is not negotiable: Panama reacts to Trump's intention to seize Panama Canal
Resolution recognising Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide submitted to US Congress – Ukrainian ambassador
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: