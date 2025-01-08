US to announce US$500m military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Washington plans to announce US$500 million worth of weapons and ammunition for Kyiv on 9 January during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Source: European Pravda, citing a Voice of America journalist and Associated Press (AP), which spoke to informed sources

Details: AP reported that the aid will involve transferring weapons from existing US stockpiles rather than producing new arms.

A source familiar with the situation stated that the US intends to deliver this batch of weapons to Ukraine by the end of January.

The Voice of America journalist noted that this will be the final aid package from the administration of current US President Joe Biden.

Background:

It had been informally reported earlier that the Biden administration plans to announce its last military aid package for Ukraine on this day.

Additionally, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with leaders of the "capability coalitions" as part of the Ramstein format. The meeting will outline plans for supporting Ukraine until 2027.

