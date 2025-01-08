All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release new entry from North Korean soldier's diary about him robbing Russians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 January 2025, 18:48
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release new entry from North Korean soldier's diary about him robbing Russians
Page from North Korean soldier’s diary. Photo: SOF press service

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released another translated excerpt from the diary of a North Korean operative killed by SOF troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. In this entry, the operative details his misconduct.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The North Korean soldier admitted to stealing from Russian servicemen in Kursk Oblast and selling the stolen goods.

Advertisement:

In the third part of the translated notes from Gyeong Hong Jong’s confiscated diary, he had written about allegedly feeling remorse for the wrongdoing that led to his deployment to assist Russian troops in their fight against Ukraine’s defence forces.

However, SOF operatives noted that his remorse did not stop him from committing another offence upon his arrival in Russia.

In the fifth published entry, Jong does not specify what or how much he stole, but it is evident from the diary that someone caught him in the act.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Monthly life report (confession)

Dear Supreme Commander Kim [Jong Un] ordered us never to dishonour the homeland while demonstrating the strength and bravery of the special forces.

While working in the barracks, I thought no one was watching and pocketed items belonging to the Russians.

My guilt lies in not following the Supreme Commander's orders and stealing something that belongs to another country. This could have serious consequences for our commanders.

I will no longer trade in other people’s belongings. I will heroically advance on the front line and destroy the enemy."

 
Page from North Korean soldier’s diary.
Photo: SOF press service

Support UP or become our patron!

Special Operations ForcesNorth KoreaKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 9 injured – video, photos
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September
Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces repel Russian attack and destroy 5 armoured vehicles in Kursk Oblast – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill group of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces recapture village in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
23:02
Embassy of Albania opens in Kyiv – photos
22:18
Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
21:53
Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Romania after night attack on Ukraine
21:33
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting on Ukrainian weapons production
21:20
Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video
21:13
Russians try to encircle Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:50
Europe is already under attack from Russia, Polish foreign minister says
20:32
This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia
20:20
Volunteer from Belarus killed in action in Ukraine
20:16
Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: