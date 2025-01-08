Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release new entry from North Korean soldier's diary about him robbing Russians

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released another translated excerpt from the diary of a North Korean operative killed by SOF troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. In this entry, the operative details his misconduct.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The North Korean soldier admitted to stealing from Russian servicemen in Kursk Oblast and selling the stolen goods.

Advertisement:

In the third part of the translated notes from Gyeong Hong Jong’s confiscated diary, he had written about allegedly feeling remorse for the wrongdoing that led to his deployment to assist Russian troops in their fight against Ukraine’s defence forces.

However, SOF operatives noted that his remorse did not stop him from committing another offence upon his arrival in Russia.

In the fifth published entry, Jong does not specify what or how much he stole, but it is evident from the diary that someone caught him in the act.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Monthly life report (confession)

Dear Supreme Commander Kim [Jong Un] ordered us never to dishonour the homeland while demonstrating the strength and bravery of the special forces.

While working in the barracks, I thought no one was watching and pocketed items belonging to the Russians.

My guilt lies in not following the Supreme Commander's orders and stealing something that belongs to another country. This could have serious consequences for our commanders.

I will no longer trade in other people’s belongings. I will heroically advance on the front line and destroy the enemy."

Page from North Korean soldier’s diary. Photo: SOF press service

Support UP or become our patron!