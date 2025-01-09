All Sections
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 27-year-old man

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 January 2025, 08:41
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 27-year-old man
Shattered windows. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 27-year-old man was killed on 8 January as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers struck the city with UAVs in the evening. A 27-year-old man sustained fatal injuries due to an explosive device dropped from a drone."

Details: Prokudin also expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Background: 

  • Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 8 January, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

