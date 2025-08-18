All Sections
Zelenskyy: Everyone wants a just peace and security, but Russia continues to deliberately kill children

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 August 2025, 13:33
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 18 August. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine  

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will pointedly continue to carry out killings in order to keep up the pressure on Ukraine and Europe and show his contempt for diplomatic efforts. That is why Ukraine is waiting for help to stop the killings.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy described the current Russian strikes as "demonstrative and cynical", timed just as leaders are set to meet in Washington to discuss ending the war. The leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU and NATO are to join Ukraine for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Quote: "Everyone wants a just peace and real security. And at this very moment, the Russians are striking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy Oblast, Odesa, residential buildings, our civilian infrastructure.

This is the deliberate killing of people by the Russians, the killing of children. As a result of a drone strike on Kharkiv, seven people are reported to have been killed, the youngest a little girl aged 18 months, and dozens have been injured, including children.

In Zaporizhzhia, 20 people are known to have been injured and three killed by missile strikes on the city. My condolences go out to all the families and loved ones of those who were killed.

There has also been a deliberate Russian strike on an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to an Azerbaijani company. That is a strike against our relations and against energy independence.

Despite everything, the Russian war machine continues to destroy lives. Putin will carry out demonstrative killings to put further pressure on Ukraine and Europe and belittle diplomatic efforts. That is exactly why we are waiting for help to stop the killings. That is why robust security guarantees are needed. That is why Russia must not receive any reward for this war. The war must be ended. And it is Moscow that must hear the word 'stop'."

warZelenskyynegotiationswar crimes
