Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine

The US Department of Defence has stated that given the time it takes to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and deploy infrastructure and other components, providing Ukraine with these aircraft is part of a long-term commitment.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing General Patrick Ryder, spokesperson for US Defence Department, during a briefing at the Pentagon

Quote: "F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine. These F-16s will not be relevant to the upcoming counteroffensive."

Advertisement:

Details: Ryder also confirmed that the training of Ukrainian pilots would take place outside Ukraine in Europe, and the details of this plan are currently being worked out.

"We're continuing to work with our international partners on that front and we'll definitely keep you updated."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!