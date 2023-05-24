Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine
The US Department of Defence has stated that given the time it takes to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and deploy infrastructure and other components, providing Ukraine with these aircraft is part of a long-term commitment.
Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing General Patrick Ryder, spokesperson for US Defence Department, during a briefing at the Pentagon
Quote: "F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine. These F-16s will not be relevant to the upcoming counteroffensive."
Details: Ryder also confirmed that the training of Ukrainian pilots would take place outside Ukraine in Europe, and the details of this plan are currently being worked out.
"We're continuing to work with our international partners on that front and we'll definitely keep you updated."
Background:
- Earlier, the United States reportedly prioritised providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and would work to achieve this goal in the coming months.
- Last week, the United Kingdom announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.
- The White House also confirmed that in the coming months, the US and its allies will discuss when and how many modern fighter jets Ukraine will receive.
