All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 04:06
Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defence has stated that given the time it takes to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and deploy infrastructure and other components, providing Ukraine with these aircraft is part of a long-term commitment.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing General Patrick Ryder, spokesperson for US Defence Department, during a briefing at the Pentagon

Quote: "F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine. These F-16s will not be relevant to the upcoming counteroffensive."

Advertisement:

Details: Ryder also confirmed that the training of Ukrainian pilots would take place outside Ukraine in Europe, and the details of this plan are currently being worked out.

"We're continuing to work with our international partners on that front and we'll definitely keep you updated."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: