All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 04:06
Pentagon explains details of F-16 supply to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defence has stated that given the time it takes to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and deploy infrastructure and other components, providing Ukraine with these aircraft is part of a long-term commitment.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing General Patrick Ryder, spokesperson for US Defence Department, during a briefing at the Pentagon

Quote: "F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine. These F-16s will not be relevant to the upcoming counteroffensive."

Details: Ryder also confirmed that the training of Ukrainian pilots would take place outside Ukraine in Europe, and the details of this plan are currently being worked out.

Advertisement:

"We're continuing to work with our international partners on that front and we'll definitely keep you updated."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Grain Initiative does not achieve full operation despite Russia's claims
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: