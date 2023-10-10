Israel Defence Forces take hundreds of military personnel out of Europe to fight in war against Hamas

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force has redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.

Source: The Times of Israel; Haaretz

Details: It is reported that C-130 and C-130J heavy transport aircraft flew to different countries in Europe to deliver reservists back to Israel. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The media also published a photo of Israeli soldiers coming aboard the plane. It is reported that the photo was taken late in the evening of 9 October, but it was not indicated in which European country this took place.

Previously: The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.

Background:

