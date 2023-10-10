Israel Defence Forces take hundreds of military personnel out of Europe to fight in war against Hamas
Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force has redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.
Source: The Times of Israel; Haaretz
Details: It is reported that C-130 and C-130J heavy transport aircraft flew to different countries in Europe to deliver reservists back to Israel. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The media also published a photo of Israeli soldiers coming aboard the plane. It is reported that the photo was taken late in the evening of 9 October, but it was not indicated in which European country this took place.
Previously: The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israeli Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
