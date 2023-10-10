Zelenskyy: Russia is one of the countries behind Hamas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia is one of the countries behind the Islamist group Hamas.

Source: Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Ukrinform’s correspondent reports

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Who is behind Hamas? I think the answer is simple enough: the one who supports them. We can look at who supports them publicly, who supports them with weapons; it doesn’t happen in a single day, it's been going on for a long time.

Advertisement:

I think there may be an answer here that you can find yourself. And you can see on social media who gives the corresponding signals. We believe that Russia is one of those who helped [Hamas] and is behind such steps."

Reminder: Before that, Zelenskyy called on NATO to unite to fight terrorism and noted that the tactics of Hamas in Israel are the same as the tactics Russia uses against Ukraine.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!







