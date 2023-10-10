All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia is one of the countries behind Hamas

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:00
Zelenskyy: Russia is one of the countries behind Hamas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia is one of the countries behind the Islamist group Hamas. 

Source: Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Ukrinform’s correspondent reports

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Who is behind Hamas? I think the answer is simple enough: the one who supports them. We can look at who supports them publicly, who supports them with weapons; it doesn’t happen in a single day, it's been going on for a long time. 

Advertisement:

I think there may be an answer here that you can find yourself. And you can see on social media who gives the corresponding signals. We believe that Russia is one of those who helped [Hamas] and is behind such steps."

Reminder: Before that, Zelenskyy called on NATO to unite to fight terrorism and noted that the tactics of Hamas in Israel are the same as the tactics Russia uses against Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: