First batch of military aid from US arrives in Israel
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have reported that the first plane carrying American weapons arrived at the Nevatim airbase in Israel's south late Tuesday night.
Source: the IDF on Х; BBC; CNN
Quote: "Cooperation between our armed forces is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war."
Watch: An Israeli cargo plane lands, delivering an initial shipment of advanced weaponry from the United States to Israel. pic.twitter.com/TEv2g9gXyW— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 11, 2023
Earlier, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, said that the US Ministry of Defence is ready to deliver additional forces to the Middle East to deter aggression, in addition to the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier and several squadrons of jet fighters, which are already known to be sent to the region.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants and fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israel Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
- The media reported that the IDF had redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war.
