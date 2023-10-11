All Sections
First batch of military aid from US arrives in Israel

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:23
First batch of military aid from US arrives in Israel
SCREENSHOT: VIDEO OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have reported that the first plane carrying American weapons arrived at the Nevatim airbase in Israel's south late Tuesday night.

Source: the IDF on Х; BBC; CNN

Quote: "Cooperation between our armed forces is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war."

Earlier, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, said that the US Ministry of Defence is ready to deliver additional forces to the Middle East to deter aggression, in addition to the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier and several squadrons of jet fighters, which are already known to be sent to the region.

Background:

