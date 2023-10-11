Putin takes pity on Palestinians and blames Israel for seizing part of their land
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Israel's settlement policy has become one of the reasons for the war in the region, and that the so-called Palestinian problem is perceived as a great injustice by everyone who professes Islam.
Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets, quoting Putin during an energy forum
Quote from Putin: "The Palestinian problem is in the heart of every person in this region. And I think that in the heart of everyone who professes Islam, this is the way of life, these are obvious things. And everything that is happening – not only now, but what has been happening for decades – is perceived as a manifestation of injustice, which has been elevated to some incredible degree."
Details: Putin said that Israel's settlement policy is one of the reasons for the war. "Some of the land that Palestinians consider and have always considered to be part of the original Palestinian land has been occupied by Israel at different times and in different ways. Mostly, of course, with the help of military force," Putin said.
Putin stated that during the creation of Israel, there were also talks of creating a sovereign Palestine at once, but this was never done. Instead, he said, the United States supposedly tried to substitute the solution of political problems with "material handouts" to Palestine.
Putin also said that Russia supports the creation of a Palestinian state. "We have always advocated the implementation of the UN Security Council's decisions, meaning, first and foremost, the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state," Putin said.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants and fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israel Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
- The media reported that the IDF had redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war.
