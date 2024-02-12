All Sections
Former police officer involved in bombardment of Hroza village faces charge of treason

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 February 2024, 16:46
Former police officer involved in bombardment of Hroza village faces charge of treason
Dmytro Mamon's ID, issued by so-called "Department of Internal Affairs of Temporary Civilian Administration in Kharkiv Oblast". Photo: SSU

Former police officer Dmytro Mamon, suspected of guiding a Russian missile at the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, has been charged with high treason.

Source: Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine; State Bureau of Investigation; Office of the Prosecutor General, and a source in law enforcement agencies

Quote from the Department of Internal Security of the National Police: "Internal security officers of the National Police found that a former law enforcement officer, during the occupation of the Kupiansk district in 2022, went to work for the occupiers' 'people's police'. There, he served at checkpoints and seized cars for the needs of the aggressor army. After the liberation, he fled to Russia, where he continues to serve. For this, he was served another notice of suspicion in absentia in Ukraine."

Details: Law enforcement reports do not specify the name of the suspect, but according to UP, it is Dmytro Mamon.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2022, during the occupation of Kupiansk, the suspect voluntarily defected to the Russians. He became the "acting inspector of the road patrol service of the State Road Safety Inspectorate" in the so-called "Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration in Kharkiv Oblast".

The suspect was on duty at Russian checkpoints, unreasonably stopping and seizing cars from civilians.

Later, he received a new "position" from the Russians and became an "inspector (of the road patrol service) of 1st Platoon of a separate company of the traffic police of the State Road Safety Inspectorate".

Before the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast, the suspect and his brother Volodymyr fled to Russia. Both brothers were dismissed from the Ukrainian police.

In October 2023, the Mamon brothers were notified of suspicion of launching a rocket attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district. The attack killed 59 civilians and injured five others.

An indictment on high treason is pending in court against the older brother, Volodymyr.

Background:

Read also: Young couple killed in Russian missile strike on Hroza: details of tragedy"
There's a child in the morgue. We don't know if it's ours." How the village of Hroza is coping after the mass killing, as it prepares for the victims' funerals

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war crimeshigh treasonKharkiv Oblast
