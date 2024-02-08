Russia attacks Ukraine with 17 Shahed drones, 11 of them downed
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 07:19
Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 11 out of 17 Shahed UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine with on 7-8 February at night.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "On 7-8 February at night, the Russians launched an attack with 17 combat UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Chauda cape in Crimea. As a result of combat work, 11 Shahed drones have been destroyed within the borders of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts."
Details: Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
Background:
- Earlier, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said that "there were strikes" in the city on the night of 7-8 February.
- As a result of a nighttime drone attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Odesa, an unfinished residential building and an educational facility were damaged.
