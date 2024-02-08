Russia attacks Ukraine with 17 Shahed drones, 11 of them downed

Stock photo: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 11 out of 17 Shahed UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine with on 7-8 February at night.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On 7-8 February at night, the Russians launched an attack with 17 combat UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Chauda cape in Crimea. As a result of combat work, 11 Shahed drones have been destroyed within the borders of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts."

Details: Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Earlier, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said that "there were strikes" in the city on the night of 7-8 February.

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Odesa, an unfinished residential building and an educational facility were damaged.

