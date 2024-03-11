All Sections
Aftermath of Shahed drone attack in Kharkiv: 3 strikes recorded near office buildings – photo, video

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 March 2024, 08:22
Photo by Kharkiv regional police

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has posted a video showing the aftermath of a strike in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv that occurred on the night of 10-11 March,with a total of three Shahed drone strikes recorded near some office buildings.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Here is the aftermath of the Shahed UAV strike in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv."

Details: As a result of a Russian attack, a fire broke out at a civilian facility, which was extinguished by firefighters.

The video also shows the debris of the downed Shahed drone near the damaged civilian infrastructure facility.

Later, the police clarified that the Russians drone strikes took place at around 01:10.

Three UAVs hit the ground near office buildings in the Slobidskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

 
Photo: National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

A high-rise building, office and residential buildings and private cars were damaged as a result of the attack. 

This news has been updated since publication.

