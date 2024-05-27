All Sections
Spain to send Ukraine aid package with Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks, media says

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 May 2024, 10:56
Spain to send Ukraine aid package with Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks, media says
PATRIOT SYSTEM. PHOTO: TELEGRAM General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Spain will send Patriot air defence system missiles and Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as part of a previously announced aid package.

Source: Reuters, citing Spanish newspaper El Pais, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources told El Pais that the package will include a dozen Patriot missiles, 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, as well as other Spanish-made weaponry, including anti-drone systems and ammunition. 

The total value of the package will be US$1.23 billion. It was approved by the government last month, although at that time it was not specified what weapons would be included in the package.

Spokespersons for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declined to comment on El Pais's report. The new arms supplies will be announced during an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Madrid on Monday.

Background:

  • On 20 May, Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain, announced the delivery of the second batch of Leopard tanks and other military aid to Ukraine.
  • Back in March, there were media reports that Madrid was preparing a batch of 19 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Kyiv. Robles did not officially disclose neither the quantity nor the type of tanks Ukraine would receive.

Subjects: Spainaid for Ukraine
