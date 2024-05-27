All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on 28 May

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 27 May 2024, 18:46

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on Tuesday, 28 May, at the invitation of the country's leadership.

Source: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's Office; European Pravda

The Office of the Portuguese President pointed out that Zelenskyy's visit "is part of a common intention to deepen excellent relations between the two countries, with a special emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defence."

Advertisement:

Quote: "It will also provide an opportunity to reaffirm Portugal's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as political, military, financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv," the report says.

During the visit, Zelenskyy will hold working meetings with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Ukrainian president's visit to Spain and Portugal was supposed to take place the week before last, but it had to be postponed because of a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

On Monday, Zelenskyy arrived in Spain, where he signed a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPortugal
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: 90 countries confirm their attendance at Peace Summit
Zelenskyy: Agreement with Spain provides for €1 billion in military aid this year
Zelenskyy: Russia launches 3,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine every month
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: