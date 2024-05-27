Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on 28 May

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Portugal on Tuesday, 28 May, at the invitation of the country's leadership.

Source: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's Office; European Pravda

The Office of the Portuguese President pointed out that Zelenskyy's visit "is part of a common intention to deepen excellent relations between the two countries, with a special emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defence."

Quote: "It will also provide an opportunity to reaffirm Portugal's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as political, military, financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv," the report says.

During the visit, Zelenskyy will hold working meetings with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Ukrainian president's visit to Spain and Portugal was supposed to take place the week before last, but it had to be postponed because of a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

On Monday, Zelenskyy arrived in Spain, where he signed a bilateral security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

