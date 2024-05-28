All Sections
Ukrainian Serhii Kulish wins silver in European Shooting Championships

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 17:23
Serhii Kulish. Photo: European Shooting Confederation

Serhii Kulish, the 2022 World Champion in the 50-metre rifle three positions category, has won Ukraine’s first medal at the European Shooting Championships in Osijek, Croatia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Kulish was fourth in the three-position (50 metres) qualification and made it to the final, where he took second place.

This is Serhii’s second medal at the European Championships in this discipline. He also won a silver medal in 2017.

Kulish is also set to take part in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The national team of Ukraine is represented by 32 athletes in two age categories — adults and juniors.

Subjects: sport
sport
