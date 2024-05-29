All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine

Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 29 May 2024, 13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
Artillery shells. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová has called on European allies to contribute to Prague's initiative for supplying ammunition to Ukraine, as only four countries, according to her, have fulfilled their financial commitments.

Source: European Pravda, citing Euractiv

Černochová said that the funds are gradually arriving in the Czech Republic, so Prague cannot buy ammunition on credit.

Advertisement:

"If some countries have signed a memorandum but have not yet sent funds, we cannot proceed with acquisitions. It is a bit of an appeal to those governments which have already signed memorandums to send the money," she noted.

The Defence Minister also pointed out that so far, only Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Portugal have sent money for the purchase of ammunition.

Background:

  • On 28 May, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Ukraine can expect to receive 500,000 artillery shells by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative to purchase them from third countries.
  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that Czechia had arranged a meeting between the leaders of some of the countries taking the lead in supplying weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which would focus on the supply of ammunition and permission to hit targets in Russia.
  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced at this forum that the first batch of artillery shells to be supplied under the Czech-led initiative would arrive in Ukraine "in the coming days".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Czechiaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Czechia
First batch of Czech "shell" initiative to reach Ukraine "in the coming days"
Czechia initiates summit on shells for Ukraine, planning to discuss permission to hit Russia
Czech president calls Ukraine's hopes of regaining occupied territories naïve
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: