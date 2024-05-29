All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force observing "carousel pattern" of Russian aircraft dropping bombs on Kharkiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 May 2024, 14:51
Ukraine's Air Force observing carousel pattern of Russian aircraft dropping bombs on Kharkiv
Illia Yevlash. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Air Force has been observing a "carousel pattern" of Russian aircraft dropping bombs targeting the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Major Illia Yevlash, the Head of Public Relations of Ukraine's Air Force, on Channel 5

Quote: "As for the tactics, we have been observing a number of Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft flying in a carousel pattern and practising by dropping several bombs towards Kharkiv. Of course, we immediately inform citizens about this via our platforms."

Details: The officer added that Kharkiv Oblast is currently under Russian attacks the most, with the Russians targeting Kharkiv Oblast not only with guided aerial bombs but also with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Subjects: KharkivwarUkraine's Air Force
