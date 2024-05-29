All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Couple who survived attack on Kharkiv hypermarket let police know they are safe

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 12:32
Couple who survived attack on Kharkiv hypermarket let police know they are safe
After the attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, a 67-year-old man remained unharmed, and his 66-year-old wife had minor injuries. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Police in Kharkiv have been contacted by a couple who miraculously survived the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket on 25 May that killed at least 19 people. 

The couple went to see investigators on 27 May and told them that they were in the hypermarket  at the time of the Russian attack. 

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Advertisement:

"The people didn’t hear anything at the time of the explosion, but glass started falling on them from all around. A security guard who was in the department with them opened the door to the street, and the couple were able to quickly leave the retail space," the ministry reports.

The man, 67, remained unharmed, and his wife, 66, suffered only minor injuries. They did not go to hospital, but headed for police headquarters to report that they were alive and well so that they would not be searched for. 

Search operations continue at the site of the Russian attack. 

Background:

  • On 25 May, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. It took over 16 hours to put out the fire.
  • As of 29 May, the death toll has increased to 19: one of those injured died in hospital today. 50 people were injured, and two are still missing.
  • On 28 May, law enforcement officers found the body of an Epicentr staff member. His 8-year-old son took a DNA test to help identify his dad.
  • On 27 May, local services found unexploded munitions 80 m away from the hypermarket which by some miracle did not go off – otherwise there could have been more casualties.
  • Law enforcement agencies said this suggests that it was a "deliberate tactic by the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivwarUkraine
Advertisement:

Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity

Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June

Zelenskyy to visit Singapore and speak at security forum

updatedRussia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 35 out of 53 missiles and almost 50 Shahed UAVs

White House confirms that Ukraine cannot hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

All News
Kharkiv
Russians struck Kharkiv again, causing fire at strike site
Search and rescue operation at Kharkiv hypermarket completed, 19 bodies found in total
Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine
21:26
Most of today's Russian assaults occurred on Pokrovsk front – Ukrainian General Staff
20:29
Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity
20:03
Zelenskyy calls on allies to influence US position on Ukraine's NATO membership
20:00
"We can find 1.5 –2 million shells for Ukraine within a year. I don't understand why there isn't money for this."
19:40
PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
19:33
Zelenskyy meets with US officials to discuss air defence and Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia
19:11
Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June
19:04
Ukrainian forces control 70% of Vovchansk
18:03
Zelenskyy meets with Indonesia's president, stresses Ukraine's interest in Southeast Asia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: