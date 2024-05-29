Couple who survived attack on Kharkiv hypermarket let police know they are safe

After the attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, a 67-year-old man remained unharmed, and his 66-year-old wife had minor injuries. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Police in Kharkiv have been contacted by a couple who miraculously survived the Russian attack on the Epicentr hypermarket on 25 May that killed at least 19 people.

The couple went to see investigators on 27 May and told them that they were in the hypermarket at the time of the Russian attack.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

"The people didn’t hear anything at the time of the explosion, but glass started falling on them from all around. A security guard who was in the department with them opened the door to the street, and the couple were able to quickly leave the retail space," the ministry reports.

The man, 67, remained unharmed, and his wife, 66, suffered only minor injuries. They did not go to hospital, but headed for police headquarters to report that they were alive and well so that they would not be searched for.

Search operations continue at the site of the Russian attack.

Background:

On 25 May, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. It took over 16 hours to put out the fire.

As of 29 May, the death toll has increased to 19: one of those injured died in hospital today. 50 people were injured, and two are still missing.

On 28 May, law enforcement officers found the body of an Epicentr staff member. His 8-year-old son took a DNA test to help identify his dad.

On 27 May, local services found unexploded munitions 80 m away from the hypermarket which by some miracle did not go off – otherwise there could have been more casualties.

Law enforcement agencies said this suggests that it was a "deliberate tactic by the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv".

