Ukraine had right to strike Russia with Polish weapons since 2022 – Polish Foreign Minister

Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 31 May 2024, 11:27
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski stated that unlike many other countries, Poland did not prohibit Ukraine from conducting strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation from the beginning.

Source: a European Pravda reporter from Prague, where a NATO ministerial meeting is taking place.

Sikorski, who took over as foreign minister at the end of last year, emphasised that there were no prohibitions under the previous government as well. "To my best knowledge, Poland has never imposed any such restrictions," he said. 

It is known that Poland began actively supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine from 2022, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Sikorski also stressed that Ukraine is capable of determining targets in accordance with international humanitarian law. "Rules of war regulate that," he said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the NATO Secretary General stated that Ukraine should be able to strike Russia to defend itself. He also dismissed Kremlin threats of "escalation" due to strikes on Russia.

Subjects: Polandwar
22:32
