Poland to build fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus for US$2.5 billion

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 11:40
Polish flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

By 2028, Warsaw will build fortifications, detection and warning systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs, and drone countermeasure systems on the border with Russia and Belarus. 

Source: the leadership of Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and the country's Armed Forces on Monday, as Ukrinform reports citing Wnp.pl

Quote: "We have to protect about 700 kilometres of border, including 400 kilometres with Belarus... We want this project to be implemented immediately; it will start this year," said Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland. 

Details: He added that Poland wants to complete the project by 2028, which is worth 10 billion zlotys (more than US$2.5 billion). 

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland, noted that this is the largest defence programme of its kind since 1945. He expressed hope that the programme would be supported by the entire Polish political elite, various institutions, the local community and residents of the border regions.

The Polish official noted that, in addition to the Ministry of Defence, the programme will involve the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of State Assets, the Ministry of Climate and Environment, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, as well as other organisations and local governments. The Ministry of Defence will play a leading role in the intergovernmental group for the implementation of the programme. The Ministry of the Interior and Administration will be responsible for the protection of the population and issues directly related to border security. 

The Ministry of State Assets will be responsible for coordinating the work of the defence industry involved in the programme. At the same time, the Ministry of Climate and Environment will deal with environmental permits. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure will be responsible for roads and other transport infrastructure in the region where the work will take place. 

The programme will be financed from the Polish budget and largely from European funds. 

Background: Finland, Norway, Poland and the Baltic states are planning to develop a "drone wall" to help protect their borders with Russia after a series of provocations ranging from forced migration to attempts to change borders.

