All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses training of Ukrainian soldiers with Polish Chief of General Staff

Andrii SynyavskyiTuesday, 28 May 2024, 13:12
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses training of Ukrainian soldiers with Polish Chief of General Staff
Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a phone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła.

Source: European Pravda, quoting Syrskyi’s post on Facebook.

Syrskyi said they discussed the current situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army, and issues related to the training of Ukrainian soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Ukrainian side is ready to share with their Polish counterparts the experience gained by the Defence Forces during combat operations. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "I once again personally thanked General Kukuła and the Polish people for their strong support in resisting Russian aggression," Syrskyi concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, Syrskyi stated that France is ready to send its instructors involved in the training of Ukrainian military personnel directly to Ukraine. The first of them will soon arrive to familiarise themselves with the capabilities of Ukrainian training centres.
  • However, the French Ministry of Armed Forces stated that the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine for training servicemen is still under consideration.
  • In mid-May, The New York Times reported that some NATO member countries were privately discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers and assist with equipment repairs.
  • Last week, Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that currently the US is not going to send its instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Poland
Poland to build fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus for US$2.5 billion
Polish Foreign Minister supports permission to attack Russia with Western weapons: Moscow does not restrain itself
Polish Senate head arrives in Kyiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: