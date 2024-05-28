Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses training of Ukrainian soldiers with Polish Chief of General Staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a phone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła.

Source: European Pravda, quoting Syrskyi’s post on Facebook.

Syrskyi said they discussed the current situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army, and issues related to the training of Ukrainian soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Ukrainian side is ready to share with their Polish counterparts the experience gained by the Defence Forces during combat operations.

Quote: "I once again personally thanked General Kukuła and the Polish people for their strong support in resisting Russian aggression," Syrskyi concluded.

Background:

Earlier, Syrskyi stated that France is ready to send its instructors involved in the training of Ukrainian military personnel directly to Ukraine. The first of them will soon arrive to familiarise themselves with the capabilities of Ukrainian training centres.

However, the French Ministry of Armed Forces stated that the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine for training servicemen is still under consideration.

In mid-May, The New York Times reported that some NATO member countries were privately discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers and assist with equipment repairs.

Last week, Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that currently the US is not going to send its instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers.

