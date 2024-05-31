All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bodies of 212 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 31 May 2024, 12:35
Bodies of 212 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine
A coffin covered with a Ukrainian flag. Photo: Borys Korpusenko

Ukraine has managed to bring back 212 bodies of fallen defenders to Ukraine, in particular from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv fronts, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on social media

Details: It is reported that the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Centre at the Security Service, the Department of Civilian-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organisations.

Advertisement:

The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers was carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify them.

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Armed Forces
Lithuania ready to send troops to Ukraine for training
France prepares to send military instructors to Ukraine – Reuters
Ukraine starts purchasing medical evacuation ground robotic platforms for Armed Forces – video, photo
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: