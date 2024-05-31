Bodies of 212 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine

Ukraine has managed to bring back 212 bodies of fallen defenders to Ukraine, in particular from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv fronts, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on social media

Details: It is reported that the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Centre at the Security Service, the Department of Civilian-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organisations.

The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers was carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify them.

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

