Russian army strikes Nikopol, wounds one man and demolishes bus

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 10 June 2024, 17:40
Russian army strikes Nikopol, wounds one man and demolishes bus
Photo: Getty Images

A 45-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in a Russian drone attack. He sustained shrapnel wounds.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media 

Details: Lysak stated that the patient received medical attention and that he will be handled on an outpatient basis going forward.

He also reported that the attack resulted in a "crushed minibus". Information on any other damage is being gathered.

