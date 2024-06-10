Russian army strikes Nikopol, wounds one man and demolishes bus
Monday, 10 June 2024, 17:40
A 45-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in a Russian drone attack. He sustained shrapnel wounds.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: Lysak stated that the patient received medical attention and that he will be handled on an outpatient basis going forward.
He also reported that the attack resulted in a "crushed minibus". Information on any other damage is being gathered.
