Russian army strikes Nikopol, wounds one man and demolishes bus

A 45-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in a Russian drone attack. He sustained shrapnel wounds.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Lysak stated that the patient received medical attention and that he will be handled on an outpatient basis going forward.

Advertisement:

He also reported that the attack resulted in a "crushed minibus". Information on any other damage is being gathered.

Support UP or become our patron!