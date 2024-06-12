Cyber police in Kyiv expose accomplice of Russian hackers

Police officers in Kyiv have exposed a man who, on the orders of Russian hackers, disguised a virus as safe files for an attack on a leading enterprise in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Source: press office of Ukraine’s Cyber Police

Cyber police officers and investigators of the National Police have identified a 28-year-old native of Kharkiv Oblast who, on the orders of a Russian hacker group, disguised the Conti-malware encryption virus as safe files.

Reportedly, Russian hackers used the hidden program to interfere with the computer networks of a foreign enterprise. They then demanded a ransom for decrypting the data.

Late in 2021, hackers infected the computer networks of an enterprise in the Netherlands and Belgium with the hidden virus. As a result of these actions, the data became unusable.

During the investigation, cyber police officers established the detainee's involvement with the Russian hacker groups LockBit and Conti.

The press office clarifies that the investigation is ongoing, and the man faces up to 15 years in prison under Article 361.5 (unauthorised interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background:

The Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is part of General Dynamics and is engaged in repairing Leopard tanks for delivery to Ukraine, suffered a cyberattack on its website.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the FBI, together with law enforcement agencies from the UK and the EU, conducted a large-scale special operation in eight European countries.

