Poland opposes transfer of Patriot system deployed on its territory to Ukraine

Poland does not agree to transfer the American Patriot system located on its territory to Ukraine.

Source: Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Head of the Polish Defence Ministry, on Thursday on X (formerly Twitter); European Pravda

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the United States allegedly thought to send to Ukraine an American Patriot system stationed in Poland.

The Patriot system is currently stationed in Poland and protects a logistics hub in Rzeszów. Through it, Ukraine receives a significant part of military aid. The NYT did not specify whether we are talking about transferring the entire system (eight launchers with radars and other equipment), or only about its elements.

On Thursday, Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Head of the Polish Defence Ministry, tweeted that the Patriot would be replaced with a system from another part of the world.

Quote: "Poland did not agree to the transfer of the Polish system. Polish Patriots protect the Polish sky, and this will not change," Tomczyk wrote.

For his part, Jacek Siewiera, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said that the American Patriot systems stationed in Poland should not be transferred to Ukraine.

He noted that he asked to talk about this with his counterpart in the United States, Jake Sullivan, because the information spread in the media "is cause for concern".

Quote: "We are a country through which most of the military aid passes, where cruise missiles have violated the airspace three times over the past two years, which cost the lives of two citizens, a country that is not only of key importance for the supply of Ukraine but also for the entire deterrent system and preparation of possible defence on the eastern flank," Jacek Siewiera said. Radio Zet.

Background:

Polish President Andrzej Duda has previously explained that his country does not have the ability to give Ukraine Patriots, as it is just starting to receive the ordered systems.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland has no reserves to transfer a Patriot system to Ukraine but promised to help with other means to strengthen air defence.

