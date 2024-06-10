Polish president signs amendments to law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees

On 10 June, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the ongoing war in the country, which extends the period of legal stay of Ukrainian citizens in Poland.

Source: press service of the Polish President's Chancellery, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The amendment extends the legal stay of Ukrainian war refugees in Poland from 30 June 2024 to 30 September 2025. This will allow Ukrainians to continue to access medical services as well as family and social benefits.

The signed amendment envisages the payment of childcare allowances and Good Start benefits to Ukrainian citizens depending on whether their children are enrolled in a Polish educational institution. It also defines a maximum 36-month period during which Ukrainian students can attend additional free Polish language classes.

In addition, the new Polish law stipulates that a Ukrainian must present a valid travel document to obtain a Universal Electronic System for Registration of the Population (PESEL) number and submit an application for PESEL with the UKR status "immediately upon arrival" in Poland.

The amendment also stipulates that since 1 July, financial support for Polish citizens who have hosted refugees from Ukraine in particularly challenging situations will be only possible under a proper agreement with local authorities.

The law also provides for the termination of benefits related to the compensation of refugees' accommodation and food costs incurred by private landlords as of 1 July. Additionally, it is envisaged that specific grounds for the cancellation of temporary residence permits for Ukrainian citizens be introduced.

Background:

The draft amendments to the law were developed by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland and approved by the Polish Parliament in May.

In February, the Polish government extended the temporary protection for refugees until March 2025, but this decision did not apply to Ukrainians.

