Russians injure 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Nova Poltavka on 16 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Ten people were injured as a result of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast on 16 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 16 June: seven in Nova Poltavka, two in Krasnohorivka and one in Toretsk."

Details: It is noted that the number of Russian casualties in Donetsk Oblast has been given without taking Mariupol and Volnovakha into account.

Background: The Russians attacked the village of Nova Poltavka in Donetsk Oblast on 16 June, injuring seven civilians, including two children.

