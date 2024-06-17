Ukraine's Security Service fighters destroy over 1,000 Russian tanks – video

The fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have destroyed 1,006 Russian tanks since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Source: press office of the SSU

Details: Reportedly, the largest number of Russian armoured vehicles was destroyed during fierce battles in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Using heavy armour, the Russians often attempted to break through Ukrainian defenders' positions and provide cover for Russian assault groups.

In addition, the Russians regularly deployed tank units to attack fortified areas of the defence forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

To effectively engage Russian armoured vehicles, the SSU conducted successful operational and combat missions jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is stated that the maximum arsenal of anti-tank weapons and unmanned systems was used against Russian tanks.

A large number of Russian armoured vehicles were affected even in the initial stages of the advance – before they stormed Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were successfully destroyed together with their crews, says the SSU.

Support UP or become our patron!