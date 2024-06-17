All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service fighters destroy over 1,000 Russian tanks – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 11:27
Ukraine's Security Service fighters destroy over 1,000 Russian tanks – video
Ukrainian Security Services Special Group Alpha. Photo: SSU

The fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have destroyed 1,006 Russian tanks since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Source: press office of the SSU

Details: Reportedly, the largest number of Russian armoured vehicles was destroyed during fierce battles in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. 

Advertisement:

Using heavy armour, the Russians often attempted to break through Ukrainian defenders' positions and provide cover for Russian assault groups. 

In addition, the Russians regularly deployed tank units to attack fortified areas of the defence forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Advertisement:

To effectively engage Russian armoured vehicles, the SSU conducted successful operational and combat missions jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

It is stated that the maximum arsenal of anti-tank weapons and unmanned systems was used against Russian tanks. 

A large number of Russian armoured vehicles were affected even in the initial stages of the advance – before they stormed Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were successfully destroyed together with their crews, says the SSU.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Over 200 soldiers, 24 various artillery pieces: Ukraine's Security Service estimates losses inflicted on Russians over past week
Ukraine's drones strike Russian radar station worth US$100 million in Crimea
Ukraine's Security Service and Armed Forces conduct several-day operation of destroying Russians' supply routes to Crimea
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: