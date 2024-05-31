Ukraine's Security Service and Armed Forces conduct several-day operation of destroying Russians' supply routes to Crimea

The Defence Forces of Ukraine, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), have conducted a several-days long operation of destroying the supply routes for the Russian troops in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: Early reports say a complex strike on substations and power supply networks was launched, as well as on the stocks of light oil products in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

At first, the Defence Forces launched a missile attack on two ferries that headed to the Kavkaz port and were used for the purpose of military logistics of the Russians. Then the SSU drones struck the substations, which supplied the Crimean peninsula and the water area of the Kerch Strait, including ports, with energy directly.

On 30-31 May at night, the SSU, jointly with the Ukrainian Navy, launched a strike on a transfer tank farm in the Kavkaz sea port. Light oil products were sent to Crimea through it. After an efficient operation, a massive blaze broke out, which could be visible even from the satellite, an Ukrainska Pravda source adds.

Photo: Telegram

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles on the night of 29-30 May. Two ferries engaged in rail and road transport had suffered considerable damage in the attack. One of them ran aground, blocking the functioning of the entire Kerch ferry.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that Neptune missiles hit a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 30-31 May.

