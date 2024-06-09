Over 200 soldiers, 24 various artillery pieces: Ukraine's Security Service estimates losses inflicted on Russians over past week

The Russians being targeted by the SSU Special Forces. Photo: Screenshot from video by SSU

The Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have reported that their combat operations over the past week have resulted in estimated Russian losses of 212 soldiers, 24 artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 4 air defence systems, and 9 tanks.

Source: SSU on Facebook

Details: The post states that the SSU Special Forces destroyed the following equipment belonging to the Russians with attack drones and other weapons:

9 tanks

13 armoured combat vehicles

24 artillery systems and MLRS

4 air defence systems

167 vehicles

4 UAVs

16 communication antennas and 1 automatic surveillance system

3 boats

94 Russian positions and fortifications

2 ammunition storage points

Quote: "In addition, 212 invaders have been killed".

