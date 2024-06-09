All Sections
Over 200 soldiers, 24 various artillery pieces: Ukraine's Security Service estimates losses inflicted on Russians over past week

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 02:52
Over 200 soldiers, 24 various artillery pieces: Ukraine's Security Service estimates losses inflicted on Russians over past week
The Russians being targeted by the SSU Special Forces. Photo: Screenshot from video by SSU

The Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have reported that their combat operations over the past week have resulted in estimated Russian losses of 212 soldiers, 24 artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 4 air defence systems, and 9 tanks.

Source: SSU on Facebook

Details: The post states that the SSU Special Forces destroyed the following equipment belonging to the Russians with attack drones and other weapons:

  • 9 tanks
  • 13 armoured combat vehicles
  • 24 artillery systems and MLRS
  • 4 air defence systems
  • 167 vehicles
  • 4 UAVs
  • 16 communication antennas and 1 automatic surveillance system
  • 3 boats
  • 94 Russian positions and fortifications
  • 2 ammunition storage points

Quote: "In addition, 212 invaders have been killed".

