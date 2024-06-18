Russian drone attack damages houses and cars in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

A fire broke out in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack, damaging three houses and two cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A unit from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy Shahed drone in Dnipro district at night.

Advertisement:

But the Russian attack was not without consequences. Three houses and two cars were damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished."

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that the Russians fired using artillery and kamikaze drones on Nikopol district. They damaged a five-storey building, six houses and power transmission lines in Nikopol itself and Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There is no information about casualties.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the night of 17-18 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, all of which were shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!