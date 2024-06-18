All Sections
Russian drone attack damages houses and cars in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 June 2024, 08:23
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A fire broke out in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack, damaging three houses and two cars. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A unit from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy Shahed drone in Dnipro district at night.

But the Russian attack was not without consequences. Three houses and two cars were damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished."

 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that the Russians fired using artillery and kamikaze drones on Nikopol district. They damaged a five-storey building, six houses and power transmission lines in Nikopol itself and Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There is no information about casualties.

Background:

On the night of 17-18 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, all of which were shot down.

