Ukrainian air defence downs 19 out of 21 Russian attack drones overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 18-19 June, and Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 19 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, 19 enemy Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of Ukraine’s Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Background:

The Russian Shahed drones reached Ukraine’s western oblast on the night of 18-19 June.

Ukrainian air defence was responding in Lviv Oblast. Later, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that there was a strike in Malekhiv and a security guard, 70, was injured. At the same time, Kozytskyi reported that a man, 47, was wounded.

Subsequently, air defence was responding near Lviv for the second time in a night because of a Russian drone, and a second explosion occurred in Malekhiv.

Kozytskyi reported that five out of five drones were downed in Lviv Oblast.

