Family with a child injured in night attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Ukraine’s air defence units shot down 11 Russian Shahed attack drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 11-12 June. A family with a 13-year-old teenager was injured in the nighttime drone attack, and houses were damaged.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, the occupiers’ attack was not without consequences. A family suffered in Synelnykove district. A 13-year-old boy has had an acute stress reaction. A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman suffered from cut wounds. They received medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis. Nine houses were damaged."
Details: Lysak specified that four drones had been shot down in the Novomoskovsk and Synelnykove districts. The rest were downed in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Kamianske districts.
