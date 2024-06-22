Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 133 times across war zone over past 24 hours, mostly on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 133 times across the war zone on Saturday, 22 June, including 44 times on the Pokrovsk front and 15 on the Kupiansk, Toretsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 22 June

Details: There have been 133 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 17 clusters of Russian military personnel, a command post, two air defence systems, four ammunition storage points, an electronic warfare station and one radar station.

Russian forces launched five missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 20 missiles, as well as 35 airstrikes from 68 combat aircraft, and also utilised 544 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the Russians targeted Ukrainian positions and populated areas over 3,200 times with tubed and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armoured vehicles.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, were attempting to advance near the town of Vovchansk during the day. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two Russian assaults, and another engagement is currently in progress. Early reports indicate that the Russians lost 64 soldiers (killed and wounded in action), two artillery systems and six vehicles. Ukrainian troops struck 35 dugouts and one ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted 15 attempts to push Ukrainian forces back from their positions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Andriivka and Miasozharivka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks. The situation remains tense near Stelmakhivka, where three combat engagements continue.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted to advance eight times near the settlements of Nevske, Terny and Novosadove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks.

The situation on the Siversk front has not changed significantly. Russian forces have carried out 10 assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne and Vyimka since the beginning of the day. Nine of them failed, and one engagement is in progress. The situation is under Ukrainian forces' control.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted to approach Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske four times but to no avail. A combat engagement is ongoing near the village of Klishchiivka.

The situation on the Toretsk front is tense. The number of attempts by Russian forces to break through Ukrainian defensive positions has increased to 15 since the beginning of the day. The Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York. Ukraine's defence forces repelled 11 assaults, and four combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are making every effort to curb Russian troops' activity and exhaust them.

High-intensity combat activity continues on the Pokrovsk front. The number of combat engagements has increased to 44. With the support of all available weapons (aircraft, artillery, armoured combat vehicles, attack UAVs, First-Person View drones and small arms), the Russians are continuing to pressure the combat formations of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovsk and Karlivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 32 Russian attacks, and 12 combat engagements are still in progress.

Early reports indicate that Russian forces have lost 319 soldiers (killed and wounded in action). Ukrainian troops destroyed one tank, two armoured combat vehicles, a howitzer and a car belonging to the Russians. The information about Russian losses is being gathered.

On the Kurakhove front, 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Russian activity continues near the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. 11 Russian attacks were repelled, and fighting continues.

On the Prydniprovske front, six Russian assaults failed. Ukrainian forces lost no positions.

