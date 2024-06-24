All Sections
Russian morning attack on Toretsk kills elderly woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 12:26
Russian morning attack on Toretsk kills elderly woman
Photo: Aftermath of a Russian attack. Source: Filashkin

One person has been killed and another has been injured as a result of a Russian strike on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person killed and another one injured – these are the consequences of the morning attack on Toretsk. 

The city came under attack at around 10:00. The Russians hit a house – a 63-year-old woman was killed, and a 64-year-old man was injured."

Details: The man was taken to the nearest hospital.

Background: A car drove over a Russian mine in the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians.

