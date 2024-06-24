Russian morning attack on Toretsk kills elderly woman
Monday, 24 June 2024, 12:26
One person has been killed and another has been injured as a result of a Russian strike on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One person killed and another one injured – these are the consequences of the morning attack on Toretsk.
The city came under attack at around 10:00. The Russians hit a house – a 63-year-old woman was killed, and a 64-year-old man was injured."
Details: The man was taken to the nearest hospital.
