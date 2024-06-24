All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses ways to reduce combat losses

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 24 June 2024, 15:42
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, believes that high-quality training, competent medical treatment, and technological superiority will help cut combat losses.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook 

Details: The Commander-in-Chief met with commanders responsible for training the soldiers, officials from training centres, military conscription centres, the Medical Forces command, combat medics, volunteers, and public personalities. The discussion reviewed the elements influencing the survival of Ukrainian soldiers.

Quote: "The aim is to provide high-quality soldier training. There is work to be done in this area. I am sure that military personnel's training must be constantly upgraded in order to tackle the present demands of combat.

[We] also talked about the technological aspects that influence the survival of our warriors. One of the goals is to provide the Ukrainian Defence Forces with the most advanced unmanned systems in various variations, as well as to build robotic platforms...

Another critical feature is the provision of medical care to the wounded immediately on the battlefield, as well as quick and safe evacuation, particularly using ground-based robotic systems. Of course, it is extremely important to provide each soldier with high-quality individual medical kits."

Background:

On Friday, Syrskyi visited a training centre where the mobilised are trained.

Subjects: mobilisation
mobilisation
Alias Writer: author Martyn Yakub joins Ukrainian Armed Forces – photos
Ratio of Ukrainian volunteer soldiers to conscripts is 1 to 3 – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If we want to keep our state, we must defend it
