All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another Russian satellite broke apart in orbit, leaving pile of junk

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 19:36
Another Russian satellite broke apart in orbit, leaving pile of junk
3D render of waste from broken artificial satellites floating in orbit in space around planet Earth. Stock photo: Getty Images

According to LeoLabs, which monitors space objects, another old Russian satellite has dropped into low Earth orbit, leaving behind a mound of space trash.

This time, this concerns Resurs-P1, the Earth observation satellite, which was launched in June 2013 and deactivated in December 2021.

The 6.5-tonne satellite was in a 350 x 363 km orbit and disintegrated into "numerous fragments" between 03:05 UTC on 26 June and 00:51 UTC on 27 June 2024.

The Russian satellite is still in Earth’s orbit and will continue to pose a threat to spacecraft from other countries.

Advertisement:

In February 2024, LeoLabs announced that Russia's and the United States' satellites nearly collided in orbit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Russia
Russian forces lack capabilities for "big breakthroughs" in Ukraine – NATO Secretary General
​​Russians attack civilian car with FPV drone in Kherson Oblast: 2 people injured – photos
Russia claims to have captured thousands of migrants and sent them to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: