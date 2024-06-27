All Sections
Russian forces lack capabilities for "big breakthroughs" in Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 18:06
Russian forces lack capabilities for big breakthroughs in Ukraine – NATO Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Russian forces are not capable of "big breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine, whereas Kyiv is inflicting significant damage on Russia with strikes deep into its territory.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "And we don't have any other indications or reasons to believe that Russia has the capabilities, the strength to make big breakthroughs."

Details: Stoltenberg noted that Russia had launched another offensive in Ukraine during the spring and summer, "but so far [with] only marginal gains".

The NATO Secretary General, however, warned that Russia is likely to "continue to push along the front lines" and launch airstrikes in Ukraine.

"But what we have seen is that the Ukrainians have been able to hold the line. They have been able to continue to inflict heavy losses on the Russian invaders, both along the front line, but also by deep strikes," Stoltenberg said.

Background:

  • In May, Russia is known to have launched a new offensive in the northern Kharkiv Oblast and increased pressure in Ukraine's east, taking advantage of delays in the supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian defence forces.
  • The West noted that Russian forces had made some progress in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the area of the important town of Chasiv Yar. However, the authorisation from the US and other Western countries for Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory had slowed the Russian advance in Kharkiv Oblast.

