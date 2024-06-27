Russians bombard Kherson, injuring civilian
Thursday, 27 June 2024, 21:17
Russian troops opened fire on the settlement of Kozatske in the Kherson district on the evening of 27 June, injuring one person.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "A resident of the village of Kozatske, who came under Russian attack this evening, asked for medical assistance at hospital.
A 57-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a traumatic amputation of a finger on his hand. The man is currently being provided with treatment."
