Russians bombard Kherson, injuring civilian

Russian troops opened fire on the settlement of Kozatske in the Kherson district on the evening of 27 June, injuring one person.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A resident of the village of Kozatske, who came under Russian attack this evening, asked for medical assistance at hospital.

A 57-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a traumatic amputation of a finger on his hand. The man is currently being provided with treatment."

