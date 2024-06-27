Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts searches of former Dnipropetrovsk state consultant – photos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has been conducting searches at the home of businessman and former consultant to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Yurii Holyk, who is involved in an anti-corruption investigation of the Velyke budivnytstvo programme (a large-scale governmental programme to improve transport, educational, social and sports infrastructure in Ukraine, initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky).

Source: hromadske citing sources; Bihus.Info

Details: It is not yet known under which criminal proceedings Holyk is being searched. A security guard at the gated community informed the hromadske correspondent that Holyk's door had been broken down.

Advertisement:

Photo: Hromadske

Photo: Bihus.Info

Background:

On 27 June, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the former deputy head of the President's Office, was searched in connection with leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

On 2 June, Holyk crossed the border to leave Ukraine, but promised to return soon, as he had done before.

Support UP or become our patron!