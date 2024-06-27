Two residents of Kherson Oblast injured in Russian UAV attack

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on Bilozerka hromada on 27 June, injuring two people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Residents of Bilozerka hromada are once again targeted by Russian drones. Two individuals in Novodmytrivka were injured after a drone dropped explosives.

Both suffered blast injuries and concussion. In addition, a 66-year-old man sustained a leg wound. A 71-year-old woman suffered injuries to her forearm and abdomen."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said the injured locals had been hospitalised for medical treatment.



